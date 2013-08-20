Notre Dame DE Stephon Tuitt reaches out to Brian Urlacher

Tuitt will play a key role on what should be another stingy Irish defense. The Irish lost four starters off last season's 12-1 squad, including end Kapron Lewis-Moore (sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens) and linebacker Manti Te'o (second-round pick by the San Diego Chargers). But the line still should be stout with Tuitt and 357-pound senior nose tackle Louis Nix III, and there is excellent experience and leadership at linebacker. In addition, true freshman linebacker Jaylon Smith is living up to the hype (he was a consensus national top-five recruit) and could start. And the cornerback duo of senior Bennett Jackson and sophomore KeiVarae Russell has the potential to be one of the best in the nation.