Notre Dame CB KeiVarae Russell won't play in 2014

Suspended Notre Dame cornerback KeiVarae Russell will not play again this season, and has decided to return to play for the Fighting Irish next season rather than enter the NFL draft.
"Though disappointed in the decision the school has just recently made after two long months of waiting for a decision to come, I accept it and will make sure I spend my time away efficiently," a post on Russell's Instagram account read. "I will not be playing this season and will most likely miss the spring semester as well, but regardless, I will be back at this University in June 2015 ready to go in the summer, and ready to make history during the 2015 season!"
The news of Russell's season ending early and his plans for next season surfaced at Inside The Irish.
Russell is a seasoned junior who had never missed a start in his college career until his suspension this year. He is among five suspended Notre Dame players, and the other four are still awaiting an outcome to an investigation of alleged academic fraud. DaVaris Daniels, Eilar Hardy, Ishaq Williams and Kendall Moore have remained a part of the team at a distance during their suspensions, excluded from practice and team meetings. Head coach Brian Kelly said earlier this week that a ruling on the five suspended players was "imminent."
Russell has three career interceptions and more than 100 tackles over his first two years at Notre Dame.