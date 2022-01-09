Notable NFL, team records set in Week 18 of 2021 season

Records are meant to be broken, and several were in Week 18 of the 2021 season. Below is a list of new marks that were set in the final week of the regular season.
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews surpassed Derrick Mason for the franchise's single-season receptions record (103).
- Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase broke Chad Johnson's franchise mark for receiving yards in a single season (1,440).
- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tossed five touchdowns in a win over the Eagles to finish with 37 for the season, eclipsing Tony Romo's team record.
- Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown passed Roy Williams' franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie (817).
- Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams set the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season, breaking Jordy Nelson's mark from 2014 (1,519).
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt tied Michael Strahan's NFL record for sacks in a single season (22.5).