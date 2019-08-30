Notable NFL roster moves ahead of cutdown day

Pryor signed with the Jags this offseason after six games with the New York Jets and two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. While the 6-foot-4 Pryor offered a veteran presence in a Jags offense littered with young receivers, he didn't flash enough in camp to make the squad. The tweaked hamstring in the third preseason tilt likely didn't aid matters. It's fair to wonder if it's the end of the line for the 30-year-old.