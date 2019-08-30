Notable NFL roster moves ahead of cutdown day

Around the NFL

NFL cutdown day is Saturday but the Jacksonville Jaguars got an early jump.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jags released receiver Terrelle Pryor, defensive tackle Datone Jones, and rookie cornerback Saivion Smith.

The Jaguars also released backup quarterback Alex McGough, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pryor signed with the Jags this offseason after six games with the New York Jets and two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2018. While the 6-foot-4 Pryor offered a veteran presence in a Jags offense littered with young receivers, he didn't flash enough in camp to make the squad. The tweaked hamstring in the third preseason tilt likely didn't aid matters. It's fair to wonder if it's the end of the line for the 30-year-old.

Jones, a 2013 first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers, earned praise throughout Jags camp and compiled 11 tackles during the preseason and a blocked field goal in Thursday's finale. The Jags' depth along the line, however, likely blocked the 29-year-old's path to making the roster. Jones could land with a team not as flush with talent upfront.

Here is other news we're tracking Friday:

  1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters reserve quarterback Joe Webb suffered a "significant" foot injury Thursday, which saw him carted off the field. Rapoport reported Webb is expected to land on injured reserve. Meanwhile, backup AJ McCarron has recovered from a thumb injury suffered early in camp, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Oakland Raiders are parting ways with Hard Knocks favorite Luke Willson. The veteran tight end signed with Oakland this offseason after spending a year with the Lions.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens released kicker Elliott Fry, linebacker Shane Ray, wide receiver Michael Floyd and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Smith.

The team informed defensive tackle Willie Henry that it is releasing him.

  1. The Detroit Lions are cutting cornerback Teez Tabor, per Pelissero. The former second-round draft pick started just five games over the past two seasons.
  1. The Denver Broncos released safety Su'a Cravens, Pelissero reported, per a source. Cravens spent just one season with the team after being traded by the Redskins.

Denver linebacker Todd Davis, who's been sidelined since injuring his calf on the first day of camp, told NFL Network's James Palmer he'll be ready for Week 1.

  1. The New England Patriots traded cornerback Duke Dawson and a 2020 seventh-round selection to the Broncos for a sixth-round selection in the same draft, Rapoport reported. Dawson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, has yet to appear in a game.

New England is also waiving fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

  1. The Carolina Panthers released reserve quarterback Taylor Heinicke, wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens, running back Cameron Artis-Payne and wide receiver Aldrick Robinson.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals believe rookie running back Rodney Anderson tore his ACL Thursday night, Pelissero reported, per a source. Palmer added that it's the same ACL he tore last year at Oklahoma and caused him to fall in the draft. The Bengals are now down to Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard at running back.
  1. The Houston Texans have released running back Josh Ferguson, per Rapoport.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers informed linebacker Corey Nelson they're releasing him, Pelissero reported, per a source. It comes just one day after the former Bronco recorded a sack and five tackles.
  1. The New York Jets released running back Elijah McGuire, Rapoport reported. McGuire started five games for New York the past two seasons, averaging 3.3 yards per carry while catching 36 passes.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons released tight end Logan Paulsen, per Rapoport. The 10th-year veteran started 10 games for Atlanta last season, catching nine passes.
  1. The Miami Dolphins traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for Minnesota Vikings guard Danny Isidora, the team announced.

The Dolphins also traded an undisclosed conditional 2020 draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts for center/guard Evan Boehm and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

  1. The Philadelphia Eagles have released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, Rapoport reported. He's eligible to return to the team in Week 2. The team also announced it waived reserve quarterback Cody Kessler.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Thomas Rawls, who signed with the team in January. The fifth-year back played just one game for the Bengals last year.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals released former third-round wide receiver Chad Williams, per Rapoport.
  1. The Cleveland Browns traded backup quarterback David Blough to the Lions. The two sides also swapped 2022 seventh-round picks, Pelissero reported.
  1. The Los Angeles Rams released 18 players on Friday, including linebacker Ketner Kupp, brother of Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.
  1. The New Orleans Saints released veteran cornerback Kayvon Webster and running backs Jacquizz Rodgers and Kerwynn Williams.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts are releasing veteran offensive tackle J'Marcus Webb, Rapoport reported. Webb joined the team in 2018, but played just one game before landing on injured reserve. He has played in 81 games and started in 65 for five franchises over his 10-year career.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks released defensive back DeShawn Shead on Friday, Pelissero reported.
