Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:
- Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (ankle) has been ruled out the rest of the game vs. the Cowboys. Collins was seen in the blue tent on the sideline but a cart was needed to take him off the field.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been ruled out the rest of the game vs. the Bengals after sustaining a knee injury. Beckham was injured while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield's first-quarter interception. Beckham limped to the locker room after the play and didn't return.
- The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line is taking a hit vs. the Browns with tackle Jonah Williams doubtful to return with a neck injury and center Trey Hopkins also questionable with a possible concussion.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (knee) is questionable to return vs. the Lions after leaving the game in the first quarter.
- New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips was carted off the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury and is doubtful to return.
- New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (arm) exited the game in the second quarter and is questionable to return.
- Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby (knee) has been ruled out of the second half vs. the Packers.