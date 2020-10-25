Around the NFL

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Published: Oct 25, 2020 at 02:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday:

  • Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (ankle) has been ruled out the rest of the game vs. the Cowboys. Collins was seen in the blue tent on the sideline but a cart was needed to take him off the field.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been ruled out the rest of the game vs. the Bengals after sustaining a knee injury. Beckham was injured while attempting to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield﻿'s first-quarter interception. Beckham limped to the locker room after the play and didn't return.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line is taking a hit vs. the Browns with tackle ﻿Jonah Williams﻿ doubtful to return with a neck injury and center ﻿Trey Hopkins﻿ also questionable with a possible concussion.
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (knee) is questionable to return vs. the Lions after leaving the game in the first quarter.
  • New York Jets defensive end Kyle Phillips was carted off the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury and is doubtful to return.
  • New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead (arm) exited the game in the second quarter and is questionable to return.
  • Houston Texans cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ (knee) has been ruled out of the second half vs. the Packers.

Related Content

news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) will not return vs. Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is done for the day. The Browns' star wideout went to the locker room in the first quarter with a left knee injury and was subsequently ruled out against the Bengals.
news

Aaron Jones (calf) officially out for Packers vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Houston Texans without ﻿Aaron Jones﻿. The star running back is officially out for today's game due to a calf strain.
news

Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift could see 'expanded role' vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift will have an "expanded role" in the Lions offense on Sunday vs. the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

Raiders, Saints report no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Sunday's games

For the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, both of whom experienced COVID-19 scares this week, it's game on. Neither club reported new positive tests ahead of Sunday's games, and the Raiders' close-contact offensive lineman have been cleared.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals hopeful DeAndre Hopkins will play vs. Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins has been battling an ankle injury the last few weeks but Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" the wide receiver will play against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent: 'Rescheduling options will become increasingly limited' as season continues

As the NFL approaches the midway point of the 2020 season, NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent issued a memo on Friday addressing rescheduling games due to COVID-19 concerns.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Raiders, Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson is expected to be out 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his ankle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

NFL memo rules new COVID-19 procedures for high risk close contacts

The NFL sent a memo to clubs on Friday that lays out new procedures for "high risk" close contacts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR Antonio Brown agree to one-year deal

As expected, wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL