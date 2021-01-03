Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 17 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has questionable to return against the Ravens with a left hamstring injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been ruled out against the Falcons with a knee injury.
- New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is being evaluated for a concussion.
- New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return against the Jets.
- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is questionable to return against the Buccaneers with a groin injury.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is being evaluated for a concussion.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and running back Adrian Killins Jr. on the practice squad COVID-19 list. Philly also elevated cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement ahead of Sunday night's game against Washington.