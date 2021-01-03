Bucs WR Mike Evans (knee) ruled out vs. Falcons

A historic day for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans ended abruptly near the end of the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shortly after becoming the first player in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons, Evans suffered a knee injury after his left leg appeared to get stuck in the turf while trying to catch a pass from Tom Brady in the end zone.

The Bucs later announced Evans has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On the play prior to the injury, Evans hauled in a 20-yard reception that gave him the record and brought Tampa Bay inside the red zone. After two more incompletions, a 29-yard Ryan Succop field goal concluded the drive and put the Bucs up 10-3.