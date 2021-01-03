Around the NFL

Bucs WR Mike Evans (knee) ruled out vs. Falcons

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 02:10 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A historic day for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans ended abruptly near the end of the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shortly after becoming the first player in NFL history with 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his first seven seasons, Evans suffered a knee injury after his left leg appeared to get stuck in the turf while trying to catch a pass from Tom Brady in the end zone.

The Bucs later announced Evans has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On the play prior to the injury, Evans hauled in a 20-yard reception that gave him the record and brought Tampa Bay inside the red zone. After two more incompletions, a 29-yard Ryan Succop field goal concluded the drive and put the Bucs up 10-3.

Evans exited the contest with three receptions (four targets) for 46 yards.

Related Content

news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 17 games

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has been ruled out against the Ravens with a left hamstring injury. Here are the most notable news stories we've been monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Philip Rivers will return to Colts or retire in 2021; Carson Wentz could be option if veteran leaves

﻿Philip Rivers﻿ admitted this week that Sunday could be the end of his playing career if the Colts are walled out of the postseason. If Rivers doesn't return to Indy, Carson Wentz could be traded out of Philadelphia.
news

Eagles QB Carson Wentz to finish regular season as healthy scratch

Carson Wentz's tumultuous 2020 season has ended ahead of Week 17. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Philadelphia Eagles QB will be a healthy scratch for the team's season finale vs. Washington. 
news

Chicago Bears expected to retain Matt Nagy as head coach

After a roller-coaster season in 2020, the Chicago Bears are expected to keep Matt Nagy as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Injury roundup: Rams' Cam Akers (ankle) a game-time decision vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is a game-time decision against the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore agree to three-year extension

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Saturday night that they have agreed to an extension with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who joined the coaching staff in 2018 after retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2017 season.
news

Jaguars expected to move on from Doug Marrone with eyes on Urban Meyer as possible replacement

The Jaguars haven't made a final decision on coach Doug Marrone's future, but he's likely to be replaced in the days following Sunday's finale against the Colts -- and they're expected to make a run at least one possible big-name replacement in Urban Meyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact with Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW