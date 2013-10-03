Northwestern spreads word about Ohio State game in new video

One of the biggest games of the weekend is Saturday's Northwestern-Ohio State tilt in Evanston, and folks at Northwestern decided to have a little fun promoting the game.
The game is so big that a video produced by Northwestern's athletic department promoting the game features Paul Revere. Well, not the real one.
ESPN's "GameDay" crew will be on hand, and that provides the narrative for a short video, which stars a modern-day Paul Revere riding a scooter.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald does a nice job providing some deadpan humor, complete with an understated plea for ESPN analyst Lee Corso to pick the Wildcats. Northwestern president Morton "Morty" Schapiro provides a cameo, which looks as if it was filmed inside his house. And six Northwestern players get in the act, too, with starting outside linebacker Collin Ellis (No. 45) stealing the scene with his reference to the Dove commercials featuring ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit (an Ohio State alum).
