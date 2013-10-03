Northwestern spreads word about Ohio State game in new video

Coach Pat Fitzgerald does a nice job providing some deadpan humor, complete with an understated plea for ESPN analyst Lee Corso to pick the Wildcats. Northwestern president Morton "Morty" Schapiro provides a cameo, which looks as if it was filmed inside his house. And six Northwestern players get in the act, too, with starting outside linebacker Collin Ellis (No. 45) stealing the scene with his reference to the Dove commercials featuring ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit (an Ohio State alum).