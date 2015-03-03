Northwestern's pro day features two from FCS runner-up

Linebacker Jimmy Hall (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 and 4.45 seconds. He had a 4.19-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 6.96-second three-cone drill. Hall had a 39 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He performed 24 lifts of 225 pounds on the bench press. Hall will get a look from an NFL team, mostly like as a priority free agent following the events of the 2015 NFL Draft, because of his speed at the linebacker position.