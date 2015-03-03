Northwestern's pro day features two from FCS runner-up

Representatives from 28 NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles' director of college scouting Anthony Patch, attended Northwestern's pro day, where a workout was held indoors on FieldTurf.
There were eight Northwestern players present but only six worked out, including strong safety Ibraheim Campbell, who has a left hamstring injury and will run for scouts on March 17.
Linebacker Jimmy Hall (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.50 and 4.45 seconds. He had a 4.19-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 6.96-second three-cone drill. Hall had a 39 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-10 broad jump. He performed 24 lifts of 225 pounds on the bench press. Hall will get a look from an NFL team, mostly like as a priority free agent following the events of the 2015 NFL Draft, because of his speed at the linebacker position.
There were 38 other players from smaller colleges in the Chicago area. Of note among those prospects were two from Illinois State, which advanced to the FCS national championship game but were defeated by North Dakota State, 29-27, in Frisco, Texas.
Wide receiver Cameron Meredith (6-3 3/8, 207) ran the 40 in 4.42 and 4.45 seconds. He had a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.17 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.76 seconds. He performed 12 lifts on the bench press. He had a good positional workout and could be a priority free-agent pickup following the draft.
Tight end James O'Shaughnessy (6-4 1/4, 248) ran the 40 in 4.68 and 4.70 seconds. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.48 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.26 seconds. He performed 16 strength lifts. O'Shaughnessy caught two touchdown passes in the FCS national championship game, including a 41-yard scoring catch.