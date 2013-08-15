Northwestern 2013 season preview

RB Venric Mark: Mark (5-8, 175), from the Houston area, was a revelation last season as the Wildcats' featured back. After serving as a big-time return man in his first two seasons on campus, Mark rushed for 1,366 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He had eight 100-yard games and averaged six yards per carry. He also has three return touchdowns in his career and owns a 16.3-yard average on punt returns. He became a bigger part of the passing attack last season and that is an area in which he needs to continue to improve. His lack of size seemingly precludes him from being an every-down back in the NFL.