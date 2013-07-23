Northern Illinois, Ohio expected to shine in the MAC

Toledo, which should have one of the best offenses in the league behind RB David Fluellen, was picked to finish second in the West -- the Rockets were 9-4 last season and closed the season with a loss to Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Bowling Green was the pick to finish second in the East -- the Falcons return nine defensive starters from a squad that was 8-5 last season, including a loss to San Jose State in the Military Bowl.