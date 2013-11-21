Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch keeps Huskies in BCS hunt

Lynch (6-foot, 216 pounds) finished seventh in the Heisman voting last season, when he guided NIU to a 12-2 record and an Orange Bowl berth in his first season as the starter. He rushed for 1,815 yards and 19 TDs, setting an FBS single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback. This season, he has rushed for 1,434 yards and 17 touchdowns. NIU has three games remaining -- the regular-season finale against one-win Western Michigan on Nov. 26, the MAC championship game on Dec. 6 and a bowl game. He averages 130.4 rushing yards per game, meaning he projects to end this season with 1,825 yards.