Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch has future in NFL

Given my assessment of Lynch's skills as a runner and passer, I believe he is destined to make a position change as a pro. He simply is not a talented enough passer to make it as a classic quarterback, yet he is so explosive as a runner that there is definitely a place for Lynch in the NFL. That's why I believe he should follow the blueprint of Denard Robinson, the former Michigan QB and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie, and enter the league designated as an offensive weapon. He could contribute to an offense as a running back-wide receiver and also serve as quarterback on trick plays or in Wildcat formation. Additionally, Lynch could emerge as an intriguing option as a return specialist in the kicking game.