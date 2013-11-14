Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch boosts long-shot Heisman hopes

Lynch was 26 of 33 for a season-high 345 yards and two TDs, including a perfectly thrown 36-yarder to DaRon Brown that gave NIU the lead for good with 5:49 left in the game. Lynch also ran for 123 yards and two scores. His passing total was the second-highest of his career, and his rushing total was the fifth time this season and the 17th time in the past 24 games he rushed for 100 yards. He went into the contest ninth in the nation in rushing at 127.8 yards per game.