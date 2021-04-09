North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

Published: Apr 09, 2021 at 07:09 PM
Nick Shook

Trey Lance will soon be the latest top quarterback prospect to give it a second shot in front of NFL scouts ahead of the draft.

The North Dakota State signal-caller will participate in a second pro day on April 19, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Friday on NFL Total Access.

Lance completed his first pro day on March 12, before those conducted by BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones. Wilson wowed onlookers with his various passes during his workout, which occurred almost simultaneously with the 49ers' trade up to No. 3, while Fields dominated headlines during his first pro day, with each overtaking Lance's performance in the football world's recent consciousness.

Earlier this week, Fields set his second pro day for April 14. Lance will get a second chance to prove his worthiness just five days later.

With San Francisco poised to take a quarterback at No. 3 and Atlanta looming as another team that could take a signal-caller fourth overall, these workouts do, in fact, matter. The lack of an NFL Scouting Combine only further emphasizes their importance, and with mere weeks remaining before the draft, it's crunch time.

