North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

Trey Lance will soon be the latest top quarterback prospect to give it a second shot in front of NFL scouts ahead of the draft.

The North Dakota State signal-caller will participate in a second pro day on April 19, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Friday on NFL Total Access.

Lance completed his first pro day on March 12, before those conducted by BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones. Wilson wowed onlookers with his various passes during his workout, which occurred almost simultaneously with the 49ers' trade up to No. 3, while Fields dominated headlines during his first pro day, with each overtaking Lance's performance in the football world's recent consciousness.

Earlier this week, Fields set his second pro day for April 14. Lance will get a second chance to prove his worthiness just five days later.