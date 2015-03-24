North Carolina's pro day features two potential rookie FAs

Representatives from 24 NFL teams were present for North Carolina's pro day on Tuesday, when seven players worked out outdoors on FieldTurf.
No players from North Carolina were at the NFL Scouting Combine, but two Tar Heel prospects might be worthy of bringing into training camp for a further look.
Tight end Jack Tabb (6-foot-2 7/8, 243 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 and 4.74 seconds. He had a 31-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.14 seconds. He also performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Tabb -- who had 257 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2014 -- caught the ball well during the positional drills.
Defensive back Tim Scott (5-11, 190) ran the 40 in 4.57 and 4.6 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.14 seconds and a three-cone time of 6.92 seconds. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He performed 20 strength lifts. The caliber of Scott's pro-day numbers are enough to get the player noticed and brought into some team's camp.