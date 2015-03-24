North Carolina's pro day features two potential rookie FAs

Tight end Jack Tabb (6-foot-2 7/8, 243 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 and 4.74 seconds. He had a 31-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.42 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.14 seconds. He also performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Tabb -- who had 257 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2014 -- caught the ball well during the positional drills.