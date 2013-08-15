North Carolina junior TE Eric Ebron said his speed is 'illegal'

North Carolina junior tight end Eric Ebron should be one of the nation's best at his position this season, and he certainly doesn't lack for self-confidence.
Ebron is 6-feet-4 and he told the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer that he is up to 254 pounds, nine above his listed weight in the team's media guide.
But Ebron said the weight gain hasn't affected his speed, which is above-average for a guy his size (he has been clocked as fast as 4.57 seconds in the 40).
"Same speed. Same speed," Ebron told the N&O. "It looks illegal. It looks like it shouldn't be on the field, but it is."
Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora has said he expects Ebron to catch at least 12 touchdown passes this season.
To remain focused on the season, Ebron told the N&O that he has deleted all his social media accounts.
"Twitter, Instagram," Ebron said. "I have Facebook but no one goes on that -- that's like old-school."
After serving as a reserve as a true freshman in 2011, Ebron started last season and was the most productive tight end in the ACC, with 40 receptions for 625 yards and four TDs. Ebron is one of the more athletic tight ends in the nation and has the speed to get deep. He's also a more-than-willing blocker, and he definitely is in the mix when you talk about the best all-around tight ends nationally.
