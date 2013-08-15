North Carolina junior TE Eric Ebron said his speed is 'illegal'

After serving as a reserve as a true freshman in 2011, Ebron started last season and was the most productive tight end in the ACC, with 40 receptions for 625 yards and four TDs. Ebron is one of the more athletic tight ends in the nation and has the speed to get deep. He's also a more-than-willing blocker, and he definitely is in the mix when you talk about the best all-around tight ends nationally.