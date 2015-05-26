North Carolina A&T RB makes another amazing backflip catch

Tarik Cohen knows how to put on an encore.
The North Carolina A&T State running back has quickly become a bit of a social-media star this offseason thanks to the videos of ridiculous catches he has posted to his Instagram account.
If you thought Cohen, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2013, couldn't top these grabs, guess again. He raises the game considerably when it comes to both difficulty and skill with the video he posted Tuesday, as he makes two one-handed catches while doing a backflip.
It's going to be hard to top that, but we're certain there are college football players that are already planning to try. Perhaps Cohen himself is already thinking of new ways to stun us.