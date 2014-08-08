Non-Power 5 teams in the hunt for marquee bowl berth

Toughest game: Oct. 11, vs. Middle Tennessee.

Buzz: The Thundering Herd has the easiest path to an unbeaten season of any team in the nation. (If the game against MTSU isn't the toughest, a road game against Akron, a home game against Ohio or a home game against Western Kentucky would be the toughest. Yes, seriously.) QB Rakeem Cato should put up huge numbers and is in line to finish fifth in NCAA history in career TD passes. He is surrounded by solid skill-position talent, and C Chris Jasperse might be the best at his position outside the Power Five conferences. The defense should be one of the best in Conference USA, too, with stars at each level of the unit. There is no Power Five school on the schedule; the Herd originally was scheduled to play Louisville, but the Cardinals' move to the ACC meant that game had to be cancelled. FCS member Rhode Island -- which has had one winning season since 1995 and has won six games combined in the past three seasons -- replaced Louisville on the schedule. Because of the weakness of the schedule, though, Marshall would have little chance for a "big" bowl if it loses once. It's "undefeated or bust" for the Herd.