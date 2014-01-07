Noah Spence suspended for positive ecstasy test, dad says

Published: Jan 07, 2014 at 05:16 AM
noah-spence-010714-ts.jpg

Ohio State sophomore defensive end Noah Spence was suspended for three games, including last week's Orange Bowl loss to Clemson, because he tested positive for ecstasy, his father told a TV station in Harrisburg, Pa., the family's hometown.

Spence, who led the Buckeyes with eight sacks this season, will miss the first two games next season, against Virginia Tech and Navy, before regaining eligibility. He is allowed to practice but not play.

WHTM reported that Greg Spence, the player's father, said the player tested positive for a small amount of ecstasy. The family says Spence unintentionally took the drug when he was given a drink by people he didn't know at a party.

Greg Spence told WHTM the Big Ten originally suspended his son for one year because it considers ecstasy a performance-enhancing drug. Under NCAA rules, ecstasy is termed a street drug, which carries a lesser penalty. The suspension was appealed and dropped to three games. The family told the TV station it plans to file a lawsuit against the Big Ten, though they didn't say on what specific grounds the lawsuit would be filed.

When the suspension was announced last week, Ohio State did not specify the violation but did say in a news release that the school assisted Spence and his family "in exhausting the appeals process that was available to them with the Big Ten." The Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch had reported that Spence used an unapproved dietary supplement.

In addition to the eight sacks, Spence was second on the team with 14.5 tackles for loss. Spence (6-foot-3, 252 pounds) should vie for all-league honors next season, when he is expected to be one of the most explosive ends in the nation.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW