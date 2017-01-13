Noah Brown's wrap-around grab among top 3 catches of 2016

Published: Jan 13, 2017 at 07:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

From Week 1 of the 2016 college football season through the bowl games, every weekend produced some jaw-dropping plays that had to be seen to be believed. College Football 24/7 tracked them and took on the task of naming the best of the best. Here's a look at the three of the most impressive catches of the season:

3. Diving grab

Game: Wisconsin 24, Western Michigan 16
Date: Jan. 2.
Location: Cotton Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Suffice it to say Troy Fumagalli has no fear of being hit by a safety over the middle. That conclusion is easy enough to draw from his decision to take a full dive over the middle and catch a pass one-handed in the Cotton Bowl. On a full stretch, he snagged the pass as if velcro was somehow involved.

2. One-handed, with a twist

Game: Colorado 41, Oregon 38
Date: Sept. 24.
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

Colorado football enjoyed a resurgence in 2016, and WR Bryce Bobo's one-handed touchdown catch for the game-winning points against Oregon was a big part of it. Bobo not only caught the 31-yard TD pass with one hand, he had to make an over-the-shoulder adjustment to do so, not to mention keeping a foot in-bounds at the edge of the sideline.

1. Wrap-around touchdown

Game: Ohio State 45, Oklahoma 24
Date: Sept. 17
Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

There isn't a more difficult catch in football than the wrap-around grab around a defender's body, and Ohio State's Noah Brown almost made this one look easy. Oklahoma's Michiah Quick never turned around to find the ball, and Brown made him look all the worse for it on this 21-yard TD catch. For Brown, it's the automatic opener for his college-highlight reel.

