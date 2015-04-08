No NFL-worthy prospects at Georgia State, Wagner, Florida A&M

The pro days for Georgia State, Wagner and Florida A&M netted no prospects that were deemed NFL-worthy, either as a draft choice or a free-agent pickup.
Georgia State held its pro day on March 13, and nine NFL teams sent representatives to that workout. Georgia State's football program was founded in 2010 and joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2013, finishing 1-11 in 2014.
Wagner held its pro day on March 19, and one NFL team was represented at the workout, which was held outdoors and run in 44-degree temperatures. A total of 12 Wagner players and an additional six players from area small schools worked out. Wagner competes at the FCS level in the Northeast Conference, finishing 7-4 in 2014.
Florida A&M held its pro day on March 31, and four NFL teams sent representatives to the event. The Rattlers compete at the FCS level in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, finishing 3-9 in 2014.