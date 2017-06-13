No momentum to alter rule barring McCaffrey from Carolina camp

An NFL rule that recently drew vocal opposition from some members of the Carolina Panthers is safe from its critics.
The rule keeps draft selections from schools whose academic calendars are on a quarter system from participating in organized team activities until after the school's graduation ceremony. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on Inside Minicamp Live that there is "no momentum" to change the rule.
The rule has prevented Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey from participating in OTAs because Stanford is on a quarter system and does not hold graduation until Wednesday. The same goes for 49ers first-round pick and former Stanford star Solomon Thomas.
"This is a rule that causes everybody to throw their hands up this time of year," Rapoport said. "It only affects a couple of guys. A lot of the time it's important guys 'cause that's who we end up talking about. This year it certainly is. It just doesn't sound like it's changing at all."
Carolina coach Ron Rivera has expressed displeasure with the rule, and TE Greg Olsendid the same last week. Because of the rule, McCaffrey won't be able to practice until Thursday, the third day of the Panthers' three-day minicamp this week.
The rule was put in place in 1990 to protect draftees who wanted to complete schoolwork. According to the Charlotte Observer, the American Football Coaches Association's executive director and the NFL have had discussions about changing the rule. For now, however, McCaffrey, Thomas and other draft picks from schools on the quarter system (UCLA and Northwestern among them) will have to wait.