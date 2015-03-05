No Johnny, but still plenty of intrigue at Texas A&M's pro day

Guard Jarvis Harrison (6-foot-4 3/8, 327 pounds) showed up late to the pro day (he said his wristwatch alarm clock didn't go off on time). Harrison stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the three-cone drill. Harrison -- who has 33 1/4-inch arms -- is a good football player and looked very good in the positional drills. He can play left tackle or guard. Teams will just have to hope that a prospect with this much ability can get his act together because he can have a future in the NFL.