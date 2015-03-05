No Johnny, but still plenty of intrigue at Texas A&M's pro day

Texas A&M's pro day on Wednesday was a bit more subdued than 2014, when the school hosted two pro daysto accomodate **Johnny Manziel**. Still, this year's pro day was well-attended, with a total of 36 scouts representing 28 NFL teams present, a contingent that included San Diego Chargers special-teams coach Kevin Spencer and Indianapolis Colts tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts.
A total of 13 players worked out in ideal conditions, indoors and on FieldTurf.
Guard Jarvis Harrison (6-foot-4 3/8, 327 pounds) showed up late to the pro day (he said his wristwatch alarm clock didn't go off on time). Harrison stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the three-cone drill. Harrison -- who has 33 1/4-inch arms -- is a good football player and looked very good in the positional drills. He can play left tackle or guard. Teams will just have to hope that a prospect with this much ability can get his act together because he can have a future in the NFL.
Running back Trey Williams (5-7 1/2, 193) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 and 4.45 seconds. Williams stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine, where he was a top performer among running backs in the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill and 20-yard short shuttle. At the end of the pro-day workout, Williams caught punts and showed that he had very good hands. His height is a factor, but he's a little guy with a lot of ability.
Tight end Cameron Clear (6-5 5/8, 276) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 and 4.90 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot broad jump. He didn't participate in the bench press or shuttle runs (he was a top performer among tight ends at the combine in both the 20-yard short shuttle and the 60-yard shuttle). Clear is still rehabbing a right elbow hyperextension suffered during the season, and did not have an outstanding pro-day workout. Some team might consider perhaps putting some weight on Clear and making an offensive tackle out of him.
Kicker Josh Lambo (6-1 1/8, 215) looks like a very good kicker (he went to Texas A&M after having given professional soccer a try as a goalkeeper with FC Dallas in Major League Soccer). The Chargers' special-teams coach was at A&M's pro day to get a good look at Lambo and try him out.
Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (6-5 1/2, 303) has very long 35 7/8-inch arms. He is still recovering from right ACL surgery and has not been able to participate in postseason all-star games, the combine or pro day. No date has been set for a workout from Ogbuehi. This is one of those prospects that if a team has an extra choice somewhere in the draft, you take a long look at this kid. At one time, Ogbuehi was considered a top-25 draft prospect.
Free safety Floyd Raven (6-0 3/8, 202) ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.52 seconds. He had a 34-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. He posted times of 4.46 seconds in the 20-yard short shuttle and 6.89 seconds in the three-cone drill. He performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Raven is a free-agent pickup possibility for a team following the draft.
Texas A&M's pro day was well-organized, and with a lunch of Mexican food served everybody left happy.