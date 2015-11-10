Nkemdiche leads prospects that are better than stats suggest

Paul James, RB, Rutgers: Injuries are a bugaboo for running backs in both the college and professional ranks. James has been bitten by the injury bug in both of the last two seasons, and also had issues in high school, but is proving himself healthy in 2015. James is averaging just eight rushes per game for the Scarlet Knights this season, so he's not likely to finish among the top 100 rushers in the country. But his power, speed, and cut-back ability are on display when he's given a chance. If he clears medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, look for James to crack the top half of the draft and be a strong contributor at the next level.