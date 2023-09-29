Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

The news isn't surprising. Shanahan told KNBR on Thursday that Samuel would be questionable after the receiver was unable to practice.

Samuel suffered the rib injury when he landed on the football during San Francisco's Week 3 win. He was able to return to catch a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy that effectively sealed the win for the 49ers, but his status has been uncertain since then.

Samuel has caught 17 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown through three games in 2023, once again playing an important part in an offense that also features receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, among others, in the passing game. Aiyuk, who missed Week 3 with a shoulder injury, is good to go against Arizona, while fellow receiver Jauan Jennings (shin) is doubtful to play.