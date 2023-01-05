Niners WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) won't play Sunday unless he's '100% ready to go'

When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field in Week 14, there was obviously concern about a serious injury and a lengthy absence.

Not long after, though, optimism prevailed that the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver could return before the regular season's end after he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

A Week 18 return against the Arizona Cardinals might be in the making on Sunday, but Samuel will let his ankle make the decision.

"Not necessarily trying to push," Samuel said Wednesday, via The Associated Press. "I'm not going to risk myself. If I'm not 100% ready to go, I'm not going to go out there."

Samuel was listed as a full participant for the Niners' practice Wednesday, increasing hope that he could suit up in the regular-season finale.

Though San Francisco has secured the NFC West title, Sunday's game isn't without stakes.

The Niners would garner the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Cardinals and an Eagles loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Samuel was clear his return comes with the caveat of being 100% good to go.

"I thought I was done," Samuel said of when the injury occurred during San Francisco's win over the Buccaneers. "I never had been in a position like that in my 15 years playing and it was a kind of scary scene. Just knowing I came out of it was just crazy."