Niners receiving interest in No. 2 pick, are 'open for business'

NFL clubs interested in making a move toward the top of the 2017 NFL Draft have a willing partner on the other end of the discussion.
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch declared the club "open for business" on a possible trade for the No. 2 overall pick of the draft.
"There's the traditional trade chart. We've got one of our own. We know how we value that. As I've said, we're open for business. We'll listen to anything," Lynch said Wednesday, according to KNBR-AM. "But I've always said you don't like being a 2-14 team, but you like having the second pick. Because I think it puts you in the driver's seat. A lot of options at your disposal. And we'll explore every single one of them."
Let the fun begin.
Trades of this magnitude can result in big shakeups in how the first round of the draft plays out. Just a year ago, Ole Miss OT Laremy Tunsil was widely expected to be the No. 1 pick of the draft by the Tennessee Titans until the Titans traded down with the Los Angeles Rams. That deal opened the door for Cal QB Jared Goff to get the first draft call.
As for the 49ers, a trade down could set up the club with extra draft picks that could be a big help to a club with draft needs at just about every turn. Among their chief needs are quarterback, linebacker and offensive line.