Niners' Kyle Shanahan won't choose between Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey from MVP: 'Are you trying to get me in trouble?'

Purdy, simply because he's a quarterback, has a far better chance of hauling in the MVP hardware. An MVP hasn't been awarded to a non-QB since then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won it in 2012. Peterson and running back Marshall Faulk (2000; Rams) are the only non-QBs to garner the accolade this century.

However, if it isn't a signal-caller who's lauded, it should be McCaffrey, according to his head coach.

"If any non-quarterback's going to get a MVP, I don't get how Christian McCaffrey can't," Shanahan said. "I mean, he's amazing in what he has done all year. If it's going to a quarterback, then I don't have to talk about Christian. I can talk about our quarterback. If his numbers is all you see, then I think that solves it up. But, if you watch the film, then it makes it even stronger, which to me is the most important thing."

Purdy and McCaffrey each have valid cases in a field that includes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa and his fellow Fin, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, among others.

Purdy, who's thrown for 3,553 yards, 25 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, leads the NFL with a 70.2 completion percentage, 116.9 rating, 74.7 QBR and an average of 9.9 yards per attempt. The latter is the in a single season all time, per NFL Research.

As for CMC, as versatile as he is dynamic, he's leading the NFL with 1,177 rushing yards and 1,614 scrimmage yards. His 17 scrimmage TDs are second in the league, and his 278 touches are tops, as he continues on a pace for a second career 2,000-yard scrimmage season.