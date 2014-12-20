Niners' Jim Harbaugh conflicted about NFL vs. Michigan

Harbaugh coached at FCS member San Diego from 2004-06, then moved on to Stanford from 2007-10 before being hired by the 49ers. While he was known as a good recruiter at Stanford and certainly would be able to use his NFL success as a huge selling point to prospects, the idea of having to recruit again might not appeal to Harbaugh. He has been dealing with players such as Frank Gore, Patrick Willis and Anquan Boldin, and the thought of basically begging 17- and 18-year-olds -- at its core, that's what recruiting is about -- to come play for him at Michigan conceivably could be seen as a negative.