Niners GM John Lynch attends Mitchell Trubisky workout

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch made his way to the pro day workout of former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Tuesday, but another team with a significant need at the quarterback position -- the Cleveland Browns -- sent neither head coach Hue Jackson nor general manager Sashi Brown.
Lynch readily admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine that the club is in the market for a quarterback, and Trubisky is considered among the NFL draft's best options, along with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes.
Cleveland's need for a quarterback is just as undeniable, but Jackson and Brown will instead work out Trubisky privately, the QB confirmed on Tuesday, as will the 49ers, Jets and Chiefs. The Cleveland Plain-Dealer first reported the news of Cleveland's scheduled workout. While Jackson and Brown weren't in attendance, the Browns did have the North Carolina workout staffed, per the Plain-Dealer.
It's a different approach for the Browns. Last year, Jackson and former associate head coach Pep Hamilton were front and center at the pro day workouts of top quarterback prospects Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Not only did they attend, but they also directed the drills. Like Trubisky, Jackson and Brown plan to work out Watson privately.