Nine things we learned from Mike Mayock's 2015 mock draft

Published: Apr 29, 2015 at 02:11 PM

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock has burned up his phone minutes and pressed the flesh with general managers, coaches, and scouts around the league in order to get a good sense of what will happen Thursday night, when the 2015 NFL Draft kicks off.

» Mike Mayock's 2015 mock draft

While it's too hard to predict exactly what will happen, given the unpredictable nature of the draft, Mayock did his best to link teams with players in his first and only mock draft of the year.

Here are nine things we learned from Mayock's mock:

1. Titans pull trigger on Mariota

It's no secret the Tennessee Titans are working the phones to trade the No. 2 overall pick, but Mayock doesn't see that happening. Instead of going with Leonard Williams, Mayock sees Ken Whisenhunt and the Titans brain trust starting the Marcus Mariota era in Nashville. It's bold, but all signs have been pointing toward it for a few weeks.

"Bottom line, does he need to find a comfort level with an NFL offense? Yes, but I think this team will do that for him," Mayock said. "If you're going to bet on a kid, bet on the athlete who is smart as heck with a great work ethic."

2. Ray, Collins fall out of first

For two very different reasons, Missouri edge rusher Shane Ray and LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins have been at the center of the news cycle, and it's not a good thing for their draft stock. Ray was recently cited for marijuana possession, and Collins is being sought for questioning in a murder investigation, although he is not a suspect.

Mayock sees the pair falling out of the first round as a result. That's a big surprise to some, since each has long been considered a potential top-10 pick, but the off-the-field issues could have a bigger effect than previously thought in the mind of Mayock.

"I talked to several teams today, and the bottom line is, if he's not in some way officially cleared and the team knows he will not be involved in an investigation, how can you draft him?" Mayock said, adding that Collins would be off his board.

3. Williams falls to Washington

USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams is widely considered the most talented player in the draft, and Mayock agrees. So it's a little interesting to see Williams drop to the Redskins and new GM Scot McCloughan, who surely would do a fist-pump. It wouldn't be shocking to see Jacksonville grab pass rusher Dante Fowler, Jr. at No. 3, given Jacksonville's needs and style of defense, but the Raiders bypassing a defensive playmaker for a wide receiver in Amari Cooper at No. 4 might raise an eyebrow.

4. Dupree cracks top 10

Kentucky's Bud Dupree might be the biggest riser in the weeks leading up to the draft, and there's a strong chance he'll benefit from the fall of Shane Ray and others. After being a fringe first-rounder when the process started, he finds himself in the top 10 of Mayock's mock draft, at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons, and is a prospect coaches can't wait to work with.

5. Erving shoots up board

One name that stands out among the offensive linemen going high in Mayock's mock draft? Look no further than Florida State's Cam Erving. He's a versatile prospect who played tackle in college but finished his college career at center, which is where many see him playing in the NFL. Going No. 18 to Kansas City seems pretty high based on most draft projections, but Andy Reid doesn't mind going against conventional wisdom.

6. Gregory, DGB stay in first

While Shane Ray and La'el Collins won't be Day 1 picks, Mayock still sees Missouri/Oklahoma wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and Nebraska pass rusher Randy Gregory staying in the first round despite several off-the-field issues. Green-Beckham would be a big target to replace Jimmy Graham for New Orleans, and Gregory would land with the defending champion Patriots, no strangers to taking in prospects who might have an issue off the field.

7. Late run on offensive linemen

Mayock has six offensive linemen going in the bottom third of the first round, includingthree straight between Detroit at No. 23 and Carolina at No. 25. The only minor surprises might be fast-rising Cedric Ogbuehi winding up in Indianapolis to protect Andrew Luck once fully recovered from an ACL injury and Oregon's Jake Fisher winding up as a perfect fit in Gary Kubiak's new scheme in Denver.

8. Kelly stays put at No. 20

It's tough to predict what Chip Kelly will do in the draft, but Mayock has the team staying put at No. 20 overall and -- surprise, surprise -- grabbing another Pac-12 player in Arizona State safety Damarious Randall. "He's probably the fastest-rising prospect in this particular draft because of his coverages skills," Mayock said. "This kid is today's NFL safety."

Randall was recently moved to the top of Mayock's safety rankings, and that's reflected in this mock draft; Alabama's Landon Collins falls to Dallas at No. 27 behind Randall.

9. RBs return, DLs do not

Mayock agrees with most that running backs will return to the first-round this year. He sees Todd Gurley (San Diego) and Melvin Gordon (Cleveland) going within a pick of each other in the middle of Day 1. Interestingly, Mayock doesn't see many true defensive linemen being selected Thursday. While some like Bud Dupree and Dante Fowler might put their hands on the ground occasionally, only Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, Arik Armstead and Malcom Brown will do so on every down. Seems like a light class in the trenches on defense.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW