Nine things we learned from Mike Mayock's 2015 mock draft

Mayock agrees with most that running backs will return to the first-round this year. He sees Todd Gurley (San Diego) and Melvin Gordon (Cleveland) going within a pick of each other in the middle of Day 1. Interestingly, Mayock doesn't see many true defensive linemen being selected Thursday. While some like Bud Dupree and Dante Fowler might put their hands on the ground occasionally, only Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, Arik Armstead and Malcom Brown will do so on every down. Seems like a light class in the trenches on defense.