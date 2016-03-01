Nine things we learned from 2016 NFL Scouting Combine

The Reese's Senior Bowl was a test for Wentz to face a stiffer level of competition than the Missouri Valley Football Conference provided. He did just that over the course of a week in Mobile, Ala., throwing in practice against cornerbacks such as Minnesota's Eric Murray, Oklahoma State's Kevin Peterson and Virginia's Maurice Canady. The combine was a different kind of challenge -- a more controlled competitive environment in which Wentz's skill set could be judged against other quarterbacks rather than tougher defenses -- and he passed that test, as well.