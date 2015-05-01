Nine perfect fits for Day 3 of 2015 NFL Draft

Entering the third day of the 2015 NFL Draft, there are plenty of teams that have yet to address clear needs, and plenty of talented players available to fill them. Here are nine perfect fits for day three of the draft, and why they make sense.

Dallas Cowboys: DL Grady Jarrett, Clemson

Why he fits: Jarrett is just the kind of interior presence that could fit Dallas' 4-3 defense nicely, and he's a steal at just about any point on day three.
UPDATE: Jarrett was picked by the Falcons in the fifth round (137th overall).

Cleveland Browns: QB Brett Hundley, UCLA

Why he fits: With all the uncertainty Cleveland has at the quarterback position, Hundley would make for a relatively inexpensive insurance policy, even if he won't really be ready to compete for a starting role until 2016.
UPDATE: Hundley was picked by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall).

Miami Dolphins: RB Jay Ajayi, Boise State

Why he fits:Lamar Miller has one year left on his contract, and if Ajayi has a good rookie season, it buys Miami leverage on a new Miller deal.
UPDATE: Ajari was picked by the Dolphins in the fifth round (149th overall).

Washington Redskins: OT T.J. Clemmings, Pittsburgh

Why he fits: Washington couldn't dream of getting any more value than this at right tackle on the third day of the draft. The value is there, and so is the need.
UPDATE: Clemmings was picked by the Vikings in the fourth round (110th overall).

Denver Broncos: QB Bryce Petty, Baylor

Why he fits: The Broncos are pretty much on a year-to-year Manning watch, and who better than Manning to groom a young quarterback? Petty is a student of the game and would be a sponge around one of the game's all-time greats.
UPDATE: Petty was picked by the Jets in the fourth round (103rd overall).

Carolina Panthers: DE Trey Flowers, Arkansas

Why he fits: Flowers isn't big enough to play defensive end in a 3-4 defense, but he's just right to play end in a 4-3 like Carolina's. He's an underrated player with skills to defend the run and rush the passer.
UPDATE: Flowers was picked by the Patriots in the fourth round, 101st overall.

Seattle Seahawks: OG Tre Jackson, Florida State

Why he fits: The Seahawks went through the first two days without addressing a clear need at guard. Jackson is one of the best still available and could compete for a starting job in short order.
UPDATE: Jackson was picked by the Patriots in the fourth round (111th overall).

Baltimore Ravens: CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon

Why he fits: Cornerback is an area the Ravens could address with more talent, and Ekpre-Olomu brings the kind of aggressiveness the Baltimore defense is known for.
UPDATE: Ekpre-Olomu was picked by the Browns in the seventh round (241st overall).

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Justin Hardy, East Carolina

Why he fits: Although the Jags showed improvement at wide receiver last season, it's a good bet they'll add another target for Blake Bortles on the third day of the draft. Gus Bradley's staff got a good look at Hardy at the Senior Bowl, and liked what they saw.
UPDATE: Hardy was picked by the Falcons in the fourth round (107th overall).

