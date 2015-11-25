Nine CFB things we're thankful for this Thanksgiving

In his time as the Hokies' coach, Beamer turned the program into a national powerhouse, with the pinnacle being a national-title game appearance following the 1999 season at the 2000 Sugar Bowl. Beamer has led Virginia Tech to bowl games the previous 22 seasons, which is the longest active streak as recognized by the NCAA. In the 85 seasons prior to Beamer's tenure as coach, Virginia Tech made six bowl-game appearances. Beamer played in two of those six bowl games -- the 1966 and 1968 Liberty Bowls.