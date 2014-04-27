Nike signs UCF's Blake Bortles, eyeing Indiana's Cody Latimer

Latimer has gone from off the radar to one of the prospects generating the most buzz as we get closer to the May 8 draft. He's one of 30 prospects that will attend the draft in New York City, and 25 NFL teams attended his 16-minute workout Friday, including the 49ers, who hold the 30th pick in the first round. Brandt reported San Francisco's wide receivers coach, John Morton, spent 90 minutes going over the team's playbook with Latimer after his workout.