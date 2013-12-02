Nickoe Whitley will miss bowl game because of knee surgery

"I met with Nickoe and said, 'Hey, you can have surgery now and hopefully be healed for the (NFL) combine, or you can suck it up and play with it the rest of the year. It's not going to get a lot worse. You'll still have to have the surgery afterward,'" Mullen said. "He said, 'I'm not giving up on the team, I'm going to play it out, and I'll (have surgery) after the last regular-season game."