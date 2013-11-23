Nickoe Whitley delivers big for Mississippi State in overtime win

Nickoe Whitley figures to the the third defensive back from Mississippi State drafted in the last two years, joining 2012 second-round picks Johnthan Banks and Darius Slay, and the Bulldogs senior showed why on Saturday.
In a 24-17 overtime road win at Arkansas, Whitley made a team-high 10 tackles and came up with one of the game's biggest plays by forcing and recovering a fumble at the Mississippi State 12. Arkansas standout freshman Alex Collins was stripped by Whitley on a gain of 3 yards that helped the Bulldogs hold Arkansas scoreless in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Whitley made five solo tackles and five assists for the day.
The 6-1, 205-pound senior safety has 50 tackles on the year, including a team-high four interceptions. Whitley is one of a half dozen MSU players on the Senior Bowl watch list. Senior Bowl rosters will be filled out in the coming weeks as players continue to accept dozens of initial invitations.