Nick Saban tells media to 'fess up' on Lane Kiffin

Kiffin's record as head coach of the Oakland Raiders was 5-15, ending in a midseason firing with the club at 1-3 in 2008. Then owner Al Davis called Kiffin a liar in announcing his ouster. Here's guessing Raiders fans were a lot more upset with the losses under him than the loss of him. From there, it was off to Tennessee, where Kiffin led the Volunteers to a 7-6 record. Blowout losses to Ole Miss and Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl didn't exactly endear Kiffin to that fan base, either. And anger over his departure was more about how he handled his exit than the exit itself. Last year, Kiffin endured his second midseason firing when he was let go as head coach at Southern Cal with a 3-2 record, immediately after a 62-41 loss to Arizona State. Southern Cal was so mad he left, interim coach Ed Orgeron briefly became the most popular guy in TrojanLand.