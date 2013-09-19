Nick Saban shoots down talk of leaving Alabama for Texas

Maybe Alabama really is the last stop on Nick Saban's coaching odyssey.
The college football world was abuzz after the Associated Press reported on Thursday that Saban's agent was contacted by a regent from the University of Texas in January to gauge Saban's interest in the Longhorns job if Mack Brown retired.
Saban was asked about the report Thursday night during his weekly radio show. He brushed the rumors aside and denied having any knowledge of talks between his agent and the Texas regent.
"Every year it's something," he said, according to al.com. "Last year it was the Cleveland Browns. The year before that it was somebody else, the NFL. Terry and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. We really love the University of Alabama. We really feel like a part of the community here and we have a lot of good friends here.
"And, quite frankly, I'm just too damn old to start over somewhere else."
Saban is 61 years old and will turn 62 on Oct. 31, which, of course, is Halloween and also fitting given the way a former assistant has described Saban.
We have heard Saban deny he is leaving a job only to go ahead and leave that job after issuing the denial.