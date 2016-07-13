Nick Saban, radio host Paul Finebaum clash over Cam Robinson

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban and the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum had a terse exchange about Saban's decision not to suspend star left tackle Cam Robinson, who was arrested in May along with teammate Laurence "Hootie" Jones on drug and weapons charges.
Finebaum suggested that playing Robinson against USC in the team's Sept. 3 season opener would be a "bad look," and Saban eventually shut down the line of questioning.
Robinson and Jones were initially arrested on May 17 in their hometown of Monroe, La., after a police officer approached Robinson's parked car in a park and found marijuana and two firearms, one of them reported stolen. Robinson was initially charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, a felony, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics.
The Saban-Finebaum friction took another wild turn after SECN went to commercial, at which point Saban reportedly launched into a profane tirade with Finebaum. In that off-air conversation, Finebaum later alleged, Saban told him the police involved in the case were LSU fans. Later Wednesday, Monroe Police public information officer Chris Bates scoffed at that notion and said the first officer on the scene of the Robinson arrest, in fact, dislikes LSU, according to The Advertiser.
Among Saban's issues with the case were that two passengers in the vehicle were released by police without drawing initial charges.
In some of his non-televised remarks to reporters, Saban suggested that as long as the two players continue to maintain their participation in various directives Saban has required of them, they would not miss playing time due to their May arrest. The district attorney handling the case announced that he would not pursue the charges last month.
"The facts we have are a little different than what was advertised. Both players have done a significant amount of things to change their behavior internally, whether it's a police ride-around, community service, or (working with) juvenile groups that need positive role models and influence," Saban said. "... If these guys do these things to change their behavior and help these other people, and that is ongoing, if they continue to do that, that will be how this matter is handled internally."
Robinson, a junior, is considered one of the top left tackles in college football and was ranked No. 1 at the position by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. He could be eligible for the NFL draft in 2017 or 2018, depending on whether he applies for early eligibility after the season.