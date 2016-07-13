Nick Saban, radio host Paul Finebaum clash over Cam Robinson

Published: Jul 13, 2016 at 06:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

HOOVER, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban and the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum had a terse exchange about Saban's decision not to suspend star left tackle Cam Robinson, who was arrested in May along with teammate Laurence "Hootie" Jones on drug and weapons charges.

Finebaum suggested that playing Robinson against USC in the team's Sept. 3 season opener would be a "bad look," and Saban eventually shut down the line of questioning.

Robinson and Jones were initially arrested on May 17 in their hometown of Monroe, La., after a police officer approached Robinson's parked car in a park and found marijuana and two firearms, one of them reported stolen. Robinson was initially charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, a felony, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics. Jones was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of narcotics.

The Saban-Finebaum friction took another wild turn after SECN went to commercial, at which point Saban reportedly launched into a profane tirade with Finebaum. In that off-air conversation, Finebaum later alleged, Saban told him the police involved in the case were LSU fans. Later Wednesday, Monroe Police public information officer Chris Bates scoffed at that notion and said the first officer on the scene of the Robinson arrest, in fact, dislikes LSU, according to The Advertiser.

Among Saban's issues with the case were that two passengers in the vehicle were released by police without drawing initial charges.

In some of his non-televised remarks to reporters, Saban suggested that as long as the two players continue to maintain their participation in various directives Saban has required of them, they would not miss playing time due to their May arrest. The district attorney handling the case announced that he would not pursue the charges last month.

"The facts we have are a little different than what was advertised. Both players have done a significant amount of things to change their behavior internally, whether it's a police ride-around, community service, or (working with) juvenile groups that need positive role models and influence," Saban said. "... If these guys do these things to change their behavior and help these other people, and that is ongoing, if they continue to do that, that will be how this matter is handled internally."

Robinson, a junior, is considered one of the top left tackles in college football and was ranked No. 1 at the position by NFL Media analyst Lance Zierlein. He could be eligible for the NFL draft in 2017 or 2018, depending on whether he applies for early eligibility after the season.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW