Nick Saban: Passing on AJ McCarron a 'huge mistake'

Of course, any college coach will make a hard NFL sell for any player he likes, and McCarron is undoubtedly one of Saban's favorites at Alabama. That Saban is endorsing a quarterback who was 36-4 in his collegiate career should be expected, but that doesn't mean his assessment is insincere or inaccurate. The best-case scenario for McCarron might be as the fifth quarterback drafted, behind Johnny Manziel, Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr of Fresno State. That would likely get him into the second round. The worst case for McCarron could be much further down the trough.