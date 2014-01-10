Nick Saban hires Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator

One of Kiffin's first tasks will be to find the Crimson Tide's next starting quarterback from an inexperienced cast that served as backups to AJ McCarron. McCarron, a senior, has taken every meaningful snap the last three seasons, with Blake Sims primarily handling the latter minutes of Alabama's lopsided wins. Kiffin is also known to be a top-notch recruiter, a skill Saban holds of high importance with his assistant coaches. Kiffin has been involved in recruiting some of the nation's elite talents at previous stops, though the results of his recruiting efforts in one year at Tennessee came under some fire.