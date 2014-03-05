Nick Saban had been a proponent of substitution rule change

"The fastball guys (up-tempo coaches) say there's no data out there, and I guess you have to use some logic" about more plays potentially leading to more injuries, Saban told ESPN.com. "What's the logic? If you smoke one cigarette, do you have the same chances of getting cancer if you smoke 20? I guess there's no study that specifically says that. But, logically, we would say, 'Yeah, there probably is.' "