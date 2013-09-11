Nick Saban frustrated by questions about report of scandal

Alabama coach Nick Saban didn't take well to questions about a Yahoo! Sports report that implicates former Crimson Tide right tackle D.J. Fluker for accepting improper benefits from agents, through former UA defensive end Luther Davis, who reportedly was acting as a conduit between multiple agents and five Southeastern Conference football players.
Saban's frustrations regarding the report can be seen at the 3:44, and 5:13 marks below:
Saban referred to a statement released earlier in the day by Alabama Director of Athletics Bill Battle, and tried to preempt the line of questioning, but grew annoyed when questions were asked anyway.
"If you want to talk about the Texas A&M game, I'll be glad to talk about it," Saban said. "That's what I'm here to do. I'm here to coach our players and talk about our team."
After a pause, al.com reported, Saban walked away from the podium less than six minutes after arriving at it, sarcastically saying, "I appreciate your interest in the game" as he left.