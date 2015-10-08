Nick Saban edges Jim Harbaugh for top CFB coach salary

Whether Alabama football is still at the top of its game has been a topic of debate since the Crimson Tide lost to Ole Miss, 43-37, at home earlier this season.
But what's not up for debate is this: Nick Saban is again college football's highest-paid coach. Saban's total compensation for 2015 will be $7,087,481, according to USA Today's annual release of the coaching salaries throughout the collegiate ranks. There are three national championships since 2009 backing that number up, while a coach far less proven ranks second, right behind Saban: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
In his first year at the school where he was once a standout quarterback, Harbaugh has the Wolverines at 4-1 on the season. According to the USA Today database, UM will pay Harbaugh $7,004,000 this year.
Ohio State's Urban Meyer ($5,860,000), Oklahoma's Bob Stoops ($5,400,000) and Florida State's Jimbo Fisher ($5,150,000) make up the top five. According to the database's year-over-year results, the number of coaches earning $4 million or more has doubled in the last two years from eight to 16.
Private schools such as Notre Dame, BYU, USC and Stanford do not have do disclose salaries for football coaches, though Notre Dame and Stanford participated. Notre Dame's Brian Kelly reportedly will earn nearly $1.2 million this year, while Stanford's David Shaw will earn about $2.2 million.
Here's a look at the top 25, per the report.