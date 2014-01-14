Nick Saban discusses Lane Kiffin's 'issues'

At Alabama under Saban, there will be no room for all the missteps Kiffin made as a head coach that ultimately led to a bad reputation sticking like gum to his shoe soles. Late Raiders owner Al Davis called him a liar upon his firing. At Tennessee, he guaranteed victory and lost, said the wrong thing to the wrong player, and violated his share of secondary NCAA rules. At Southern Cal, he reportedly lied to reporters about his vote in the polls, and was called out for everything from switching a player's jersey number against Colorado, to the use of deflated game balls against Oregon.