Nick Saban denies he had any discussions about Texas job

Alabama head coach Nick Saban denied Thursday that there were conversations between him and Texas about becoming the Longhorns' coach this offseason.
An about-to-be-released book by Paul Finebaum and Gene Wojchiechowski claims Texas was "prepared to give Saban somewhere between a $12 and $15 million signing bonus and a salary package worth $100 million (plus performances)."
But at SEC Media Days, Saban said, "I had no conversations with (Texas) and wasn't offered anything. And if I had no conversations with them, then I didn't have any interest."
Saban also said, "This is where we choose to end our career someday."
Of course, if there was any talk about Saban becoming coach, it likely would've been between Texas officials and Jimmy Sexton, Saban's agent, so a cynic could say that of course Saban is telling the truth when he says he had no conversations with Texas.
Regardless, Saban signed a contract extension with Alabama this offseason, and at age 62, given his recent success with the Tide, he might not have the urge to coach anywhere else.
