Nick Saban blasts reporters about media perception of Alabama

"It really doesn't matter what you think. It really doesn't matter what you say. I'm hoping that nobody on our team is playing for you. I hope they're playing for each other, and their team, and what they want to accomplish, and not what you think. Because that's not, certainly, what I'm doing," Saban said. "... it's not going to be for you. The fans? Yes. Because if it was up to you, we're six feet under already. We're dead, buried and gone. Gone! So if that was the case, we'd have to get respirators or something down there to put life back in people."