Nick Marshall, Amari Cooper lead Coaches' All-SEC team

If the Preseason Coaches' All-SEC team is on target -- and considering SEC coaches aren't permitted to vote for their own players, it should be -- NFL scouts can largely stick to the SEC West in evaluating the best offensive players in the league. A whopping 10 of 12 first-team choices on offense come from the West, with star running backs Todd Gurley of Georgia and Mike Davis of South Carolina being the two exceptions. Seven of the 10 from the West, in fact, come from rivals Alabama and Auburn, led by Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall and Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper.